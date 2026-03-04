Uzbekistan, Qatar discuss escalating regional tensions in Middle East

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 4. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani engaged in a phone conversation to address the escalating situation in the Middle East and the increasing conflicts that pose significant threats to regional peace and stability, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek President.

During their discussion, the sides expressed profound concern over actions that exacerbate divisions within the Muslim ummah, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.

The conversation also highlighted the urgent need for the cessation of activities that undermine state sovereignty, peace, and stability, recognizing such actions as contrary to the shared interests of the region’s countries.

President Mirziyoyev further extended his gratitude to Emir Tamim for the measures taken to ensure the safety of Uzbek citizens in Qatar, facilitating their secure return to Uzbekistan.

Following the 2nd round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were viewed as the final chance to strike a deal diplomatically. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with the country's Defense Minister Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.