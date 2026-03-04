8% interest for March 8: a special offer for women entrepreneurs!

Women's entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan continues to reach new heights every day. Today, over 338,000 women are writing their own success stories and expanding their businesses across the country. To support this positive trend and further enhance financial opportunities for women, Yelo Bank is highlighting its special micro-loan product with the following terms:
- Annual Interest Rate: Starting from just 8%
- Loan Amount: Up to 100,000 AZN
- Grace Period: Up to 12 months
- Term: Up to 48 months
Those looking to take their success stories to the next level
can apply for a micro-loan online or by visiting the nearest Yelo
Bank branch. For those who value every minute of their workday:
apply online, and our specialists will conduct the business
analysis right at your location, allowing you to secure the loan on
the spot. Apply now: https://ylb.az/qdshb.
Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.
Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!