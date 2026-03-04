Baku sparks talks on Azerbaijan-Central Asia Green Energy Corridor (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The first seminar on the discussion of the feasibility study (FS) for the first development stage of the Central Asia-Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor project has been held in Baku, Trend reports via the Energy Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The event was organized with the participation of high-level government representatives from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, transmission system operators, regulatory agencies, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank (AIIB), and other stakeholders.

Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, Orkhan Zeynalov, assessed the project as a promising initiative, stating that the corridor will connect the Caspian and Black Sea regions and ensure the transmission of clean, renewable energy from Central Asia to European markets. He also noted that, along with the countries officially joining the project, other regional parties have shown serious interest in participating in the initiative.

Stressing that his country has significant energy potential, Deputy Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Sanjar Zharkeshov stated that Kazakhstan aims to increase its total energy production capacity to 26 GW by 2030, of which 30-35% will come from renewable energy sources. He emphasized that Kazakhstan has rich energy resources and intends to export clean energy to European markets through this corridor.

Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Electric Network of Uzbekistan, Feruz Kurbonov, also expressed great interest in the project and assessed it as a highly promising initiative. He pointed out that Uzbekistan is investing heavily in important energy infrastructure within the country and aims to have additional electricity capacity to connect to the regional network and export to Europe by 2030.

Sunniya Durani Jamal, Director of ADB for Azerbaijan, said that the project will support strengthening connections in the region. CESI S.p.A. made the first presentation of the project's feasibility study at the seminar. She emphasized that the initial results were positive, and information was provided on the analytical framework and next steps for the first stage.

In conclusion, the participants agreed on the completion of the FS ​​report for this stage and the main technical assumptions, data requirements, and next steps in preparation for the second stage.

The FS for the Central Asia-Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor is being prepared in partnership with the ADB and AIIB and is supported by a memorandum of understanding signed in April 2025.

