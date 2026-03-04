Turkish FM contacts Iranian counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi following the neutralization of a ballistic missile launched from Iran, Trend reports, citing the Turkish Foreign Ministry press service.

According to the service, Fidan articulated Türkiye’s apprehensions and underscored the necessity of steering clear of any maneuvers that might exacerbate tensions.

“Foreign Minister Fidan held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart. Our esteemed minister conveyed Türkiye’s reaction regarding the ballistic missile, which was launched from Iranian territory and later detected entering Turkish airspace before being neutralized. He stressed the necessity of refraining from any measures that could lead to a broader conflict,” the statement said.

Earlier, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense announced that the ballistic missile, after traversing the airspace of Iraq and Syria, was identified on a trajectory toward Türkiye, prompting timely intervention from NATO’s air and missile defense forces positioned in the eastern Mediterranean to neutralize the threat.

