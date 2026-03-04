Uzbekistan voices concern over attacks on Kuwaiti infrastructure

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 4. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Crown Prince of Kuwait Sabah Al‑Khalid Al‑Hamad Al‑Sabah discussed the escalating situation in the Middle East and expressed serious concern over recent attacks on Kuwaiti infrastructure, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

It was highlighted that such actions are in direct opposition to the tenets of international law.

Mirziyoyev conveyed his solidarity with the leadership and citizens of Kuwait, emphasizing the urgent need to cease any actions that threaten peace and the safety of civilians.



The president of Uzbekistan expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Kuwaiti authorities for their practical support extended to Uzbek citizens residing in the country.



In the latest developments, tensions in the Middle East have intensified as nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran remain at a standstill.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were viewed as the final chance to strike a deal diplomatically. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with the country's Defense Minister Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.

In a significant escalation, military airstrikes conducted by Israel and the United States the previous day have reportedly resulted in the deaths of Iran’s Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several members of his family.

Additionally, several of Iran’s most senior military and security officials were killed in the airstrikes, including Chief of Staff Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Mohammad Pakpour, Supreme Leader adviser and Defense Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani, and Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel