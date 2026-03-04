Turkmenistan plans to build new power plant in Turkmenbashi

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 4. Turkmenistan plans to build a new power plant and transmission systems in the Turkmenbashi district of Balkan province, Trend reports.

The project is part of the “Social and Economic Development and Investment Program of Turkmenistan for 2026.”

The program also provides for further development of modern energy infrastructure in the city of Arkadag.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov approved the country’s 2026 socio-economic development and investment program on January 23, 2026.

According to the program, measures will be taken in 2026 to maintain macroeconomic stability and GDP growth, diversify national economic sectors, and strengthen the country’s economic potential. Planned actions include comprehensive development of industries, enhancement of industrial and innovative capacities, and full utilization of production facilities.

The program also envisages progressive development of small and medium-sized enterprises through the creation of a favorable business environment and improvements to public-private partnership legislation. Investment policies will be intensified to fund the construction of production and social facilities, launch new enterprises, and create jobs in the regions.