Azerbaijan allocates funds for special scholarships to young talents - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Special scholarships will be awarded to young talents in Azerbaijan under a new decree, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree.

Under the decree, 61,847 manat ($36,377) have been allocated to the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan from the Reserve Fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as stipulated in the country’s 2026 state budget, to finance special scholarships for young talents whose names are inscribed in the “Golden Book.”

The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been instructed to ensure the financing is considered in the decree, while the Ministry of Culture is tasked with resolving issues arising from its implementation.

The decree enters into force on the day of its signing.

