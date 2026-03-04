Uzbekistan, China review joint projects under Belt and Road Initiative

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 4. Uzbekistan and China discussed the strategic importance of joint projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, Trend reports via the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting held at the Chamber with a Chinese delegation led by Cao Gongquan, Director of the Department of Commerce of Shaanxi Province.

Particular attention was given to the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, as well as cooperation in the energy, industrial, and digital economy sectors, which play an important role in strengthening Uzbekistan’s transport and logistics potential.

Following the talks, the sides agreed to move toward the practical implementation of cooperation, develop new joint projects, and intensify business ties.

According to Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport, the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will stretch over 532.53 kilometers. The plan includes building 20 railway stations, including two border stations, one transshipment station, four intermediate stations, and 13 passing loops. The official groundbreaking ceremony took place on December 27, 2024, in Jalal-Abad, Kyrgyzstan.

