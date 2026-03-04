Uzbekistan, Oman leaders discuss tensions in Middle East

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 4. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said discussed the current situation in the Middle East, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

President Mirziyoyev expressed deep concern over the incidents that occurred in Oman and stressed that Uzbekistan firmly supports resolving any disagreements and conflicts exclusively through political and diplomatic means, including dialogue and negotiations.

The president also highlighted the Sultanate’s active mediation role and its consistent efforts to maintain security and stability in the region. He expressed sincere gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said for the measures taken to ensure the safety of Uzbek citizens currently in Oman and for facilitating their return to Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East have escalated following stalled nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were viewed as the final chance to strike a deal diplomatically. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with the country's Defense Minister Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.

In a significant escalation, military airstrikes conducted by Israel and the United States the previous day have reportedly resulted in the deaths of Iran’s Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several members of his family.

Additionally, several of Iran’s most senior military and security officials were killed in the airstrikes, including Chief of Staff Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Mohammad Pakpour, Supreme Leader adviser and Defense Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani, and Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel