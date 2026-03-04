Turkmenistan plans new warehouse complex in 2026

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 4. Turkmenistan plans to complete the construction of a modern warehouse complex at the “dry port” of Turgundi railway station in 2026, Trend reports.

The construction of several maritime and warehouse facilities is planned under the “Social and Economic Development and Investment Program of Turkmenistan for 2026.”

The program also includes the delivery of two dry cargo ships and one dredger and the addition of a new Ro-Ro vessel to the maritime fleet.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov approved the country’s 2026 socio-economic development and investment program on January 23, 2026.

According to the program, measures will be taken in 2026 to maintain macroeconomic stability and GDP growth, diversify national economic sectors, and strengthen the country’s economic potential. Planned actions include comprehensive development of industries, enhancement of industrial and innovative capacities, and full utilization of production facilities.

The program also envisages progressive development of small and medium-sized enterprises through the creation of a favorable business environment and improvements to public-private partnership legislation. Investment policies will be intensified to fund the construction of production and social facilities, launch new enterprises, and create jobs in the regions.