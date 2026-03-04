Azerbaijan's SOCAR Polymer calculates its export revenues for January 2026
In January 2026, SOCAR Polymer's export revenues experienced a slight decline. The decrease, though modest, was noted compared to the same month in 2025, according to the "Export Review" published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.
