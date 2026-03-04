Turkmenistan, China discuss bilateral relations

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 4. Turkmenistan and China discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations during a meeting between Ambassador of Turkmenistan to China Parakhat Durdyev and Assistant Foreign Minister of China Liu Bin, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The sides exchanged views on further development of cooperation across political, economic, and cultural spheres and emphasized the importance of maintaining high-level dialogue between the two countries.

The parties also confirmed their interest in strengthening coordination within international organizations and reaffirmed the strategic nature of Turkmenistan-China relations.

