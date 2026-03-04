Turkmenistan plans energy initiative with power transmission line to Iran

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 4. Turkmenistan plans to construct a 500/400 kV power transmission line between its city of Mary and Iran's Mashhad in 2026, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

This project is a central component of the “Social and Economic Development and Investment Program of Turkmenistan for 2026.”

The initiative is expected to be a key energy sector development, enhancing electricity connectivity and fostering regional energy cooperation.

Meanwhile, President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, formally approved the country’s 2026 socio-economic development and investment program on January 23, 2026.

The program outlines several measures aimed at maintaining macroeconomic stability and fostering GDP growth, while also diversifying national economic sectors and reinforcing the country’s economic resilience. Planned initiatives include the comprehensive development of various industries, boosting industrial and innovative capabilities, and optimizing the utilization of production facilities.

Moreover, the program emphasizes the progressive development of small and medium-sized enterprises by creating a conducive business environment and enhancing public-private partnership legislation. It also outlines an intensified investment policy designed to support the construction of production and social infrastructure, the establishment of new enterprises, and the creation of regional employment opportunities.