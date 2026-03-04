Azerbaijan launches evacuation flight for citizens stranded in Middle East

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Azerbaijan is carrying out a safe evacuation of its citizens whose flights were canceled amid the unfolding situation in the Middle East, organizing a special return flight from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to Baku, Trend reports via the press service of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC.

According to the press service, the evacuation is being carried out to ensure the safe return of Azerbaijani nationals. An AZAL-owned Boeing 787 Dreamliner is expected to land at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in the coming hours. A total of 209 citizens are being brought back to the country on the evacuation flight.

AZAL, as the national air carrier, is currently operating flights in a safe and coordinated manner in accordance with procedures determined by the relevant authorities.

Additional evacuation flights from other destinations across the Middle East to Baku are planned in the coming days.

For further inquiries, passengers may contact the airline via email at [email protected].