NATO reacts to Iran's ballistic missile launch at Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4.​ NATO has confirmed the destruction of a missile heading towards Turkish airspace by the alliance's defense systems, NATO's spokesperson Allison Hart said, Trend reports.

The North Atlantic Alliance strongly condemned this attack.

"We strongly condemn Iran's targeting of Türkiye. NATO stands in strong solidarity with all its allies, including Türkiye, as Iran continues its indiscriminate attacks across the region," the statement said.

He also stressed that NATO's deterrence and defense positions in all directions, including air and missile defense, remain strong.

According to the statement of the Turkish Ministry of Defense earlier, a ballistic missile, which was determined to have been launched by Iran and headed towards Turkish airspace after crossing Iraqi and Syrian airspace, was neutralized by NATO air and missile defense forces deployed in the eastern Mediterranean with timely intervention.

