Uzbekistan, China set date for Third Interregional Forum in Xi’an

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 4. Uzbekistan and China are set to hold the Third Uzbekistan-China Interregional Forum on May 21-25, 2026, in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province, Trend reports via Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The announcement was made during a meeting between Ilzat Kasimov, Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, and Li Jun, Deputy Governor of China’s Shaanxi Province, held on the sidelines of the Uzbekistan-China Business Forum in Tashkent.

During the talks, the sides noted that the visit of the Shaanxi delegation is particularly important in the run-up to the forum, as it provides an opportunity to coordinate both organizational matters and the substantive agenda of the event. The parties also agreed to organize a visit of the Uzbek delegation to Xi’an.

The upcoming forum is expected to bring together around 2,000 representatives of ministries, government agencies, and business communities from Uzbekistan and China.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and China reached $17.2 billion in 2025, reinforcing China’s position as Uzbekistan’s largest trading partner.

