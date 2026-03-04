Azerbaijanis' manat and foreign currency deposits show year-on-year uptick

As of February 1, 2026, Azerbaijan's individual deposits have seen a year-on-year increase in both national and foreign currencies, reflecting a positive trend in the financial landscape. Deposits in national currency took a leap, while foreign currency deposits also climbed the ladder. All in all, national currency deposits left foreign currency deposits in the dust by a wide margin.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register