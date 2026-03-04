Kyrgyzstan and Japan discuss innovative guarantee systems for SMEs

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 4. The Minister of Finance of Kyrgyzstan, Almaz Baketaev, met with a delegation from Japan led by Anzai Katsumi, Director of the Credit Guarantee Corporation of Tochigi Prefecture, to discuss mechanisms for supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and developing guarantee systems, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Ministry of Finance.

The discussion primarily focused on the role of guarantee funds in enhancing access to financial resources for entrepreneurs. Malik-Aidar Abakirov, Chairman of the Board of the Guarantee Fund OJSC, also participated in the meeting, providing insights into the fund’s operations and its crucial role in supporting local businesses.

Minister Baketaev emphasized that the development of SMEs remains a central pillar of the government’s economic policy, highlighting that Kyrgyzstan has achieved stable economic growth in recent years, with the Guarantee Fund playing a pivotal role in this success.

The Japanese delegation shared valuable insights from Japan’s extensive experience with guarantee systems, where SMEs represent approximately 90% of all enterprises, with a significant portion relying on credit backed by guarantee funds.

Anzai Katsumi noted that Kyrgyzstan’s approach to establishing and developing guarantee mechanisms is of considerable interest to Japan, underscoring the potential for mutual learning and cooperation.

The sides expressed a strong commitment to furthering their collaboration, with an emphasis on intensifying joint efforts to enhance guarantee systems that support business growth in both countries.