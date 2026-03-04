Azerbaijani airports launch new transit zones for third-country travelers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Transit zones will be established at Azerbaijan’s international airports for passengers traveling onward to third countries, Trend reports.

The measure is reflected in the “Rules on the Simplification of Formalities in Air Transportation,” approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

Under the document, transit zones will allow crew members, passengers, and their baggage traveling to a third country to remain at the airport for up to 24 hours without undergoing border control procedures and without the need for a visa.

In accordance with the Migration Code, foreign nationals and stateless persons permanently residing abroad will not require a transit visa if they pass through Azerbaijan without changing aircraft, remain within the airport’s transit zone while transferring flights without crossing the state border, hold other visas permitting entry into Azerbaijan, or are citizens of countries that have visa-free travel agreements with Azerbaijan.

The head of state has also signed a decree to ensure the implementation of the relevant rules.

