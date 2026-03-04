Candidates identified for Iran’s Supreme Leader post, Experts Assembly member says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Candidates for the position of Iran’s Supreme Leader have been identified, Seyyed Ahmad Khatami, a member of the Assembly of Experts, told reporters, Trend reports.

Khatami stated that members of the Assembly of Experts have reviewed opinions regarding the selection of a new Supreme Leader and that the body is close to making a decision.

He noted that legal procedures are continuing under wartime conditions and that a new Supreme Leader will be elected at an appropriate time.

“The opposing side had two main objectives. The first was to strike the Supreme Leader, and unfortunately, it carried this out. The second objective is to strike the Assembly of Experts. Therefore, steps are being taken cautiously,” he said.

The developments come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran. Following the second round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its military presence in areas near Iran, deploying more than 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were viewed as the final chance to strike a deal diplomatically. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with the country's Defense Minister Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.

In a significant escalation, military airstrikes conducted by Israel and the United States the previous day have reportedly resulted in the deaths of Iran’s Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several members of his family.

Additionally, several of Iran’s most senior military and security officials were killed in the airstrikes, including Chief of Staff Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Mohammad Pakpour, Supreme Leader adviser and Defense Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani, and Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh.

