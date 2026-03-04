Uzbekistan, China explore new frontiers for investment in key sectors

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 4. Uzbekistan and China engaged in discussions regarding the potential for Chinese investment across several key sectors, including electrical equipment production, transportation, geological exploration, metallurgy, and agriculture, Trend reports via the Uzbek Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting held at the Chamber with a Chinese delegation led by Cao Gongquan, Director of the Department of Commerce of Shaanxi Province.

During the talks, the sides discussed ways to further strengthen trade and economic cooperation between businesses of Uzbekistan and Shaanxi Province, expand partnership areas, and implement joint projects. The importance of establishing direct cooperation between Uzbek and Chinese entrepreneurs in these sectors was also emphasized.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on preparations for a major forum scheduled to take place in Shaanxi Province from May 21 to 25 this year, including the active involvement of entrepreneurs and the exchange of business experience.

Following the talks, the sides agreed to move toward the practical implementation of cooperation, develop new joint projects, and intensify business ties.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and China reached $17.2 billion in 2025, reinforcing China’s position as Uzbekistan’s largest trading partner.