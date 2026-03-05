Azerbaijan unveils turnover ranking of local investment companies for 2M2026
The Baku Stock Exchange has unveiled the turnover rankings of investment companies for the months of January and February in the year 2026. ABB Invest Company took the top spot, with PASHA Kapital Investment Company hot on its heels. CPM-Invest Investment Company landed in the bronze position.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy