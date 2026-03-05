Azerbaijan unveils turnover ranking of local investment companies for 2M2026

The Baku Stock Exchange has unveiled the turnover rankings of investment companies for the months of January and February in the year 2026. ABB Invest Company took the top spot, with PASHA Kapital Investment Company hot on its heels. CPM-Invest Investment Company landed in the bronze position.

