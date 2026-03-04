Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan, UK discuss cooperation in digital infrastructure (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 4 March 2026 23:36 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom discussed cooperation in the field of digital infrastructure, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"A meeting was held with Tim Reid, Director General of the UK Export Finance Agency. During the meeting, information was provided on the transformations taking place in Azerbaijan in the areas of transport, logistics, and digital infrastructure. We discussed the possibilities of a strategic partnership with the United Kingdom in this area," the publication says.

