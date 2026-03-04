Azerbaijan, UK discuss cooperation in digital infrastructure (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom discussed cooperation in the field of digital infrastructure, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"A meeting was held with Tim Reid, Director General of the UK Export Finance Agency. During the meeting, information was provided on the transformations taking place in Azerbaijan in the areas of transport, logistics, and digital infrastructure. We discussed the possibilities of a strategic partnership with the United Kingdom in this area," the publication says.