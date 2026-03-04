Uzbekistan, UAE address growing instability in Middle East

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 4. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed the escalating situation in the Middle East and expressed serious concern over rising tensions and conflicts in the region, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The leaders emphasized that developments taking place during the holy month of Ramadan contradict the principles of international law and called for the immediate cessation of any actions that threaten peace and regional stability.

Mirziyoyev also thanked the Emirati authorities for the practical assistance being provided to Uzbek citizens currently in the UAE and for the measures taken to ensure their safe return home.

Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East have escalated following stalled nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were viewed as the final chance to strike a deal diplomatically. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with the country's Defense Minister Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.

In a significant escalation, military airstrikes conducted by Israel and the United States the previous day have reportedly resulted in the deaths of Iran’s Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several members of his family.

Additionally, several of Iran’s most senior military and security officials were killed in the airstrikes, including Chief of Staff Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Mohammad Pakpour, Supreme Leader adviser and Defense Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani, and Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh.