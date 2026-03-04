Turkmenistan, Tajikistan discuss expanding trade and economic cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 4. Turkmenistan and Tajikistan discussed the expansion of trade, economic, and scientific-technical cooperation during the 14th meeting of their Joint Intergovernmental Commission, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The Turkmen delegation, led by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Atakhaliev Tangriguli, took part in the session held on March 3-4 in Dushanbe. The meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Ziyozoda Suleyman and Atakhaliev, with representatives of relevant ministries and agencies from both sides in attendance.

The parties assessed the execution of the accords established during the prior commission assembly in Ashgabat in 2024 and scrutinized collaboration across sectors, including trade, transport and communications, energy, water resources, industry, agriculture, education, healthcare, civil aviation, and cultural exchanges.



On March 4, the parties executed the protocol of the 14th convening of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission.