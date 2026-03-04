Azerbaijan's Azercosmos evaluates its export deals in January 2026

Come January 2026, Azercosmos spread its wings and exported satellite telecommunications services to a whopping 32 countries. The revenue from these exports held steady compared to the same time last year. This income accounted for a hefty slice of Azercosmos' total revenue for the month.

