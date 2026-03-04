Android market share in Azerbaijan declines for Feb. 2026
In February 2026, Android's market share in Azerbaijan fell to 36.02%, a decrease of 0.25% from the previous month. Second place in the Azerbaijani OS market went to Microsoft Windows products, with 31.2% share, an increase of 0.29% from January. After that, iOS had a 17.08% market share, which was up 1.5% from January 2026.
