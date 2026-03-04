Azerbaijan-Bulgaria trade turnover surges in Jan. 2026
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria increased in January compared with the same period of 2025, according to the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
