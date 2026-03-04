Uzbekistan and Bahrain leaders address Middle East tensions

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 4. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain engaged in a dialogue to address recent developments in the Middle East that have significant implications for regional security and stability, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

During their conversation, the sides underscored the imperative of halting any actions that threaten peace, disrupt the well-being of citizens, and inflict suffering upon innocent individuals. They emphasized that such challenges must be addressed solely through diplomatic means and constructive negotiations.

In addition, President Mirziyoyev expressed unwavering support and solidarity with the leadership and people of Bahrain, reaffirming Uzbekistan’s commitment to fostering peace and stability in the region.

Following the 2nd round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were viewed as the final chance to strike a deal diplomatically. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with the country's Defense Minister Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.