Azerbaijani oil moves down in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved down by $3.87, or 4.5%, on March 4 from the previous level, coming in at $82.29 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude also decreased by $4.58, or 5.5%, to $78.35 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went down by $3.77, or 7.4%, to $46.90 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea receded by $3.71, or 4.4%, to $81.16 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.