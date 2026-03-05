Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani government to maintain oversight role in economy — Deputy PM

Economy Materials 5 March 2026 11:20 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Azerbaijan’s government does not intend to completely abandon its oversight role in the economy, the country's Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports.

Speaking at the forum titled “Looking to the Future in the Tax System: New Governance Model and Data-Driven Decisions,” Sharifov emphasized that the government’s objective is to make economic oversight more efficient and aligned with modern economic processes rather than eliminate it.

“Our goal is not to completely abandon the oversight function in the economy. Today, relations between the state and business are entering a new stage. Economic development is possible not only through administrative regulation but also through a system of relations based on trust,” Sharifov said.

He noted that predictable policies, clear rules, and a stable approach are key indicators of a healthy business environment. According to Sharifov, the government aims to transform regulation into a “smarter and more effective format that corresponds to economic processes.”

“The government’s goal is not to completely abandon the control function or reduce it to a minimum, but to make it smarter, more efficient, and aligned with economic processes. The reduction of the ‘shadow economy’ should also be viewed as a result of this systemic and institutional approach,” he said.

Sharifov also stressed the importance of properly defining priorities in budget and fiscal policy, improving the efficiency of public spending, and strengthening non-oil revenue sources.

“In this context, tax policy should be positioned not only as a tool for maximizing fiscal collections, but as an important mechanism that shapes economic behavior, influences investment decisions and ensures social balance,” he said.

According to the deputy prime minister, taxes and mandatory social contributions should not suppress economic activity but instead encourage it while simultaneously creating a reliable resource base to finance social obligations and protect public welfare.

