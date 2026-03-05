Azerbaijan, UK discuss expanding cooperation in artificial intelligence

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom have discussed expanding cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and infrastructure projects, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

“We held a meeting with the United Kingdom’s Trade Minister, Sir Chris Bryant.

During the meeting, we discussed further strengthening the existing strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom, as well as opportunities for cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital technologies.

We invited British investors to take part in the establishment of artificial intelligence data processing centers in Azerbaijan,” the post said.

The post also emphasized that the sides exchanged views on the potential for investment, engineering, and financial support from the United Kingdom in the implementation of major infrastructure projects in the fields of metro systems, railway, maritime and air transport, as well as telecommunications.

