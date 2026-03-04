Turkmenistan, Denmark discuss transport, energy, water management cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 4. Turkmenistan and Denmark discussed cooperation in transport, energy, climate, and water policy, Trend reports via the Turkmen Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium.

The talks were held during a meeting between Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Brussels Sapar Palvanov and Permanent Representative of Denmark to the European Union Carsten Grønbech-Jensen.

The parties acknowledged the opportunity to boost trade turnover and strengthen economic connections, emphasizing the mutual appeal of both markets.



In the context of the Turkmenistan-EU framework, diplomats emphasized the importance of enhancing the legal foundation and institutionalizing cooperation. Support was also expressed for the enhancement of ambassador-level dialogue in Brussels, facilitating discussions between Central Asian nations and EU member states.



Discussions also centered on regional challenges, notably climate change and water management.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel