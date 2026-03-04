Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan extradites internationally wanted citizen from Montenegro

Society Materials 4 March 2026 18:23 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan extradites internationally wanted citizen from Montenegro
Photo: AZERTAG

Firaya Nurizada
Firaya Nurizada
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. A person wanted internationally has been extradited from Montenegro to Azerbaijan, Trend reports, citing the Prosecutor General’s Office.

According to the office, in accordance with the European Convention on Extradition dated December 13, 1957, the extradition request for Azerbaijani citizen Ramil Mansimov was approved by the competent authorities of Montenegro.

Mansimov is suspected of committing embezzlement and has been declared internationally wanted after evading investigation. A decision was made to prosecute him as an accused individual. Measures were taken to bring him back to Azerbaijan.

The Prosecutor General’s Office continues to identify the locations of other individuals wanted in connection with the criminal case and is carrying out necessary operational, investigative, and legal measures to extradite them to Azerbaijan.

