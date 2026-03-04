Kyrgyzstan and Edelweiss Group explore EU investment in national projects

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 4. Adylbek Kasymaliyev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, engaged in discussions with representatives of Edelweiss Group AG regarding the potential to attract international investors and secure financing for infrastructure projects of national importance, Trend reports via the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

During the meeting, the parties explored the participation of private and corporate investors from European countries in banking and corporate services within the framework of the Edelweiss Bank and a proposed free economic zone.

Furthermore, particular attention was given to establishing the free economic zone at the site of the Mailuu-Suu Lamp Plant, where European technologies are expected to be applied in projects in the processing industry and energy sector.

Following the meeting, Adylbek Kasymaliyev emphasized that Kyrgyzstan remains open to cooperation with entrepreneurs interested in investing in the country, while fully respecting national legislation.

He also instructed government bodies to carry out the necessary work based on the proposals discussed.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan has been actively working to attract foreign investment, particularly in sectors that support industrial development, infrastructure, and energy modernization. The government has prioritized creating favorable conditions for investors, including the establishment of free economic zones and modern financial services.