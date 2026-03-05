Azerbaijan prepares strategic document to boost export-oriented economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Azerbaijan has developed a new strategic document aimed at ensuring sustainable socio-economic development and reinforcing the country’s export-oriented economic model, the country's Economy Minister, Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

Speaking at the forum “Looking to the Future in the Tax System: New Governance Model and Data-Driven Decisions,” Jabbarov emphasized that the document introduces measures designed to enhance the accountability of sectoral agencies based on performance, evaluate the socio-economic impact of monetary and fiscal decisions, and conduct analytical assessments of potential adverse effects.

“The document further provides for expanded access to credit resources and the implementation of innovative mechanisms to support the development of an export-oriented economy. The initial review of this document was conducted last week within the framework of the Economic Council. It is essential to broaden preferential regimes in trade to facilitate the export of non-oil and gas products to new markets and strengthen positions in existing ones. In this context, increased utilization of opportunities offered by the Alat Economic Zone is planned,” the minister added.