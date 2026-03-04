Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Turkmenistan and South Korea chart path for enhanced collaboration

Economy Materials 4 March 2026 17:02 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Turkmen MFA

Aman Bakiyev
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 4. Turkmenistan and South Korea engaged in discussions aimed at advancing political, trade, and cultural cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The talks took place during a meeting between Ahmet Gurbanov, Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, and Lim Sang-woo, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea for Public Diplomacy.

The sides reviewed the preparations for upcoming high- and top-level visits, underscoring the importance of political and consular consultations as key mechanisms for addressing bilateral matters. They also exchanged perspectives on various regional and international issues, including the situation in the Middle East.

Furthermore, the South Korean delegation expressed gratitude for Turkmenistan’s support in facilitating the safe transit of South Korean citizens traveling from Iran.

