Turkmenistan set to modernize gas-turbine units in several provinces

This initiative is part of the “Social and Economic Development and Investment Program of Turkmenistan for 2026.”

The objective of this measure is to enhance energy efficiency and the reliability of the country’s electricity network. Synchronous compensation is designed to stabilize voltage levels and manage reactive power within the grid, ensuring a more consistent and reliable electricity supply.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov formally approved the country’s 2026 socio-economic development and investment program on January 23, 2026.

The program outlines various steps to be taken in 2026 to maintain macroeconomic stability, sustain GDP growth, diversify national economic sectors, and reinforce the country’s overall economic capacity. Key actions include the comprehensive development of industries, the enhancement of industrial and innovative capabilities, and the optimal utilization of production facilities.

Furthermore, the program emphasizes the progressive development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by fostering a conducive business environment and refining public-private partnership legislation. Investment policies will be strengthened to support the construction of production and social infrastructure, the establishment of new enterprises, and the creation of job opportunities across the regions.