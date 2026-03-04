Turkmenistan set to modernize gas-turbine units in several provinces

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 4. Turkmenistan
plans to convert gas-turbine units at state power plants in Ahal,
Balkan, Dashoguz, and Lebap provinces to synchronous compensation
mode, Trend reports
via the press service of the Turkmen Government.
This initiative is part of the “Social and Economic Development
and Investment Program of Turkmenistan for 2026.”
The objective of this measure is to enhance energy efficiency
and the reliability of the country’s electricity network.
Synchronous compensation is designed to stabilize voltage levels
and manage reactive power within the grid, ensuring a more
consistent and reliable electricity supply.
President Serdar Berdimuhamedov formally approved the country’s
2026 socio-economic development and investment program on January
23, 2026.
The program outlines various steps to be taken in 2026 to
maintain macroeconomic stability, sustain GDP growth, diversify
national economic sectors, and reinforce the country’s overall
economic capacity. Key actions include the comprehensive
development of industries, the enhancement of industrial and
innovative capabilities, and the optimal utilization of production
facilities.
Furthermore, the program emphasizes the progressive development
of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by fostering a
conducive business environment and refining public-private
partnership legislation. Investment policies will be strengthened
to support the construction of production and social
infrastructure, the establishment of new enterprises, and the
creation of job opportunities across the regions.