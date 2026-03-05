Azerbaijan sheds light on number of citizens evacuated from Iran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The evacuation of citizens of Azerbaijan and other countries from Iran is continuing, Trend reports.

From 08:00 (GMT+4) on February 28 through 10:00 (GMT+4) on March 4, a total of 1,317 people from various countries were safely evacuated to Azerbaijan.

Among those evacuated were 401 citizens of China, 259 citizens of Azerbaijan, 259 citizens of Russia, 109 citizens of Tajikistan, 88 citizens of Pakistan, 46 citizens of Oman, 20 citizens of Spain, 18 citizens of Saudi Arabia, 11 citizens of Iran, 9 citizens of Georgia, 8 citizens of Brazil, 7 citizens of Belarus, 6 citizens of the United Arab Emirates, 6 citizens of Slovakia, 5 citizens of Serbia, 5 citizens of Nigeria, 4 citizens of Jordan, 4 citizens of Switzerland, and 4 citizens of Japan.

The list also includes three citizens of Qatar, Bangladesh, France, Uzbekistan, Mexico, Kazakhstan, and the Philippines, two citizens of Nepal, Türkiye, Yemen, Kyrgyzstan, Italy, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, and Croatia. One evacuated person each was from Poland, Tunisia, Lebanon, India, Myanmar, the Maldives, South Africa, Cuba, Ukraine, Sweden, and Germany.