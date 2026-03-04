Azerbaijan emerges as key player in regional and global energy security - analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Azerbaijan has become a significant player in ensuring both regional and global energy security, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

"The country’s rich Caspian resources, consistent and pragmatic energy policy, diversified export routes, and strategic partnerships with Europe have strengthened its role in the energy sector. Meetings of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) and Green Energy Advisory Councils at the Baku Congress Center demonstrated that Azerbaijan is not only an energy producer but also a reliable supplier and regional energy hub.

The Southern Gas Corridor occupies a special place on Europe’s energy map. Through this corridor, Azerbaijani gas is transported via Georgia and Turkey to Europe. Key components of the project, the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), provide direct access from the South Caucasus to Europe’s energy system. In recent years, the geographic reach of gas exports has expanded, and as President Ilham Aliyev noted, ‘Now the number of countries where Azerbaijani gas has reached its consumers has reached 16.’ This figure reflects the tangible results of Azerbaijan’s energy diplomacy and technical capabilities.

Currently, Azerbaijani gas reaches ten member states of the European Union (EU). The inclusion of Germany and Austria in the supply network has further increased Azerbaijan’s role in Europe’s energy balance. As the head of state emphasized, 'And by this number, Azerbaijan is number one in the world with respect to the number of countries it supplies with pipeline gas.' This is not only a statistical advantage but also an indicator of reliability,” Garayev said.

According to him, Azerbaijan’s gas potential is primarily formed by the Shah Deniz, Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Absheron, and Umid fields.

“In the coming years, an additional 10-15 billion cubic meters of gas production is expected from these fields. However, increased production also necessitates the expansion of existing infrastructure. President Ilham Aliyev highlighted this point, ‘Because today the Southern Gas Corridor is already fully packed.’ This reality makes the development of new interconnectors and transmission lines a strategic priority,” he said.

Garayev also highlighted that Azerbaijan occupies a pivotal role in the oil export sector.

“Through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, Caspian oil reaches the Mediterranean and, from there, global markets. Azerbaijani oil is primarily exported to European countries, including Italy, Türkiye, Israel, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Spain, as well as to Asian markets. Italy has remained the largest buyer of Azerbaijani oil for many years. Overall, Azerbaijani oil reaches dozens of countries, with Europe as the main market. The country has also expanded its transit function, handling the transport of Kazakh and Turkmen oil and additional volumes from the eastern Caspian shores, demonstrating that Azerbaijan has become a regional energy hub. This plays a crucial role in ensuring secure and uninterrupted energy flows across the Eurasian space.

Energy cooperation with the EU has reached a strategic level. Dan Jørgensen, the EU Commissioner for Energy, emphasized at the Baku meeting that Azerbaijani gas remains a key pillar of Europe’s energy security. Against the backdrop of Europe’s recent diversification of energy sources, Azerbaijan has acted as a stable and predictable partner. Compliance with contractual obligations, political stability, and a long-term energy strategy are the main factors strengthening this trust," the analyst noted.

The analyst also highlighted that Azerbaijan is actively pursuing an energy transition.

“Wind and solar power plants implemented with ACWA Power and Masdar are increasing the share of renewable sources in the country’s energy balance. By 2032, six to eight gigawatts of renewable energy production are planned, which will reduce domestic gas consumption and expand export potential. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized, ‘The combination of fossil fuels and renewables, and especially appreciation of the efforts of countries like Azerbaijan—which has reserves that can be enough for the country and its neighbors for 100 years of fossil fuels, but nevertheless is investing billions in renewables—I think this is how it should be.’ This approach demonstrates that Azerbaijan’s energy policy is based on balanced and pragmatic principles,” Garayev said.

He mentioned that Azerbaijan today is not just a gas exporter to 16 countries and a supplier to ten EU member states, but also an oil exporter to a multitude of nations.

“The country has simultaneously become a regional transit hub and is advancing its green energy transition. All of these factors underline Azerbaijan’s strategic and long-term significance in ensuring energy security in Europe and the broader Eurasian region,” Garayev concluded.

