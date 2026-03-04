Turkmenistan plans to open Mary-Turkmenabat highway section in 2026

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 4. Turkmenistan plans to open the Mary-Turkmenabat section of the Ashgabat-Turkmenabat high-speed highway in 2026, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The project is included in the “Social and Economic Development and Investment Program of Turkmenistan for 2026.”

The initiative is set to bolster the nation’s standing as a global transport nexus, with the new highway segment and plans to unveil fresh international transport pathways, boosting connectivity, facilitating a surge in freight and passenger movement, and streamlining travel efficiency throughout the region.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov approved the country’s 2026 socio-economic development and investment program on January 23, 2026.

According to the program, this year, measures will be taken to maintain macroeconomic stability and GDP growth, diversify national economic sectors, and strengthen the country’s economic potential. Planned actions include comprehensive development of industries, enhancement of industrial and innovative capacities, and full utilization of production facilities.

The program also envisages progressive development of small and medium-sized enterprises through the creation of a favorable business environment and improvements to public-private partnership legislation. Investment policies will be intensified to fund the construction of production and social facilities, launch new enterprises, and create jobs in the regions.

