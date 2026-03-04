Uzbekistan teams up with World Bank to streamline ministerial business processes

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 4. Representatives of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Economy and Finance and the World Bank discussed the implementation of a project aimed at optimizing and digitizing the ministry’s business processes, Trend reports via the ministry.

The initiative, titled “Assessment of opportunities for optimizing, reengineering, and automating the business processes of the Ministry of Economy and Finance,” involves a series of working meetings with the ministry’s structural divisions responsible for economic policy.

The project aims to conduct a thorough examination of current workflows, evaluating their efficiency, regulatory compliance, and practical application. The analysis focuses on pinpointing excessive administrative layers, redundant functions, and inefficient time utilization.



In light of the findings, there are plans to formulate actionable recommendations aimed at streamlining, enhancing, and digitizing the internal processes of the ministry. This initiative seeks to bolster the efficiency of public administration and expedite decision-making.

As part of the initiative, experts from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) are analyzing the activities and work processes of several departments within the ministry. The project is expected to support the introduction of modern management practices and the advancement of digital transformation in public administration.

