BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The famous New York Post published an article about the transformation of the Heydar Aliyev Center into an international art center, Trend reports.

"For visitors stepping into Hadid’s extraordinary building, the message is clear: this is a city that demands to be taken seriously as an international cultural hub," the publication says.

The New York Post, meanwhile, highlights recent international art projects - exhibitions presented at the Heydar Aliyev Center by American hyperrealist sculptor Carol Forman, famous British and Australian sculptors Gillie and Marc Schattner, and Colombian artist-sculptor Fernando Botero, who creates giant-scale renderings of people and animals, as well as various figures.

"It is noteworthy that the first major exhibition at the center was the large exhibition “Life, Death and Beauty” by Andy Warhol, which took place in 2013. In line with this vision, Baku is positioning itself as a cultural bridge between Europe and Asia. International curators, artists, and cultural figures are increasingly adding Baku to their itineraries. At the center of this transformation stands the Heydar Aliyev Center, a large-scale contemporary architectural project that has become more than just a building," the article reads.