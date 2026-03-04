Special flight planned to evacuate 200 Azerbaijani citizens from Qatar - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Today, 193 Azerbaijani citizens were evacuated to Azerbaijan from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on a special flight belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines, the head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aykhan Hajizada, said in response to a question from local media, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani MFA.

"Since the first day of the military escalation, our embassies and consulates general in the region have continued their operations in an enhanced mode, and measures are being taken to provide appropriate assistance to our citizens. At this time, with the exception of one person, none of our citizens have been injured. Regarding the evacuation of our citizens, today 193 Azerbaijani citizens, 9 Azerbaijanis who are citizens of Georgia, and 5 Azerbaijanis who are citizens of Russia were evacuated were evacuated to our country from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on a special flight belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines," he said.

A.Hajizada added that, in addition, the return of Azerbaijani citizens residing in the UAE to our country is being carried out by the relevant UAE airlines on regular flights. Yesterday, 257 Azerbaijani citizens returned to Azerbaijan. One scheduled flight from Dubai is scheduled today, and two more scheduled flights are scheduled on March 5.

"Work is also underway to evacuate 200 of our citizens currently in Qatar via a special flight. It should be noted that due to the closure of Qatari airspace, the evacuation of our citizens is planned via Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, in accordance with the travel advisory issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Azerbaijani citizens are exiting Iran via the land borders of Azerbaijan and Turkey, depending on their region of residence. To date, 260 Azerbaijani citizens have crossed the border. Citizens currently in the region are urged to closely monitor the security situation, follow the directions and recommendations of local authorities, avoid crowded places and enhance personal safety measures," he said.