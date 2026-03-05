Iran announces drone launch against Israel military base

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Fuel depots at the Israeli Ramat David airbase were attacked by several Iranian army drones, the statement of Iranian army says, Trend reports.

The information indicates that the attacks were carried out by the Iranian navy.

Following the 2nd round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.