Uzbekistan’s HUMO and Türkiye’s TROY set to transform payment systems

Economy Materials 4 March 2026 17:45 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan’s HUMO and Türkiye’s TROY set to transform payment systems
Photo: HUMO

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 4. Uzbekistan’s national payment system HUMO has signed a memo with Türkiye’s payment system BKM TROY aimed at integrating the infrastructure of the two systems, Trend reports via the Uzbek company.

According to information, the technical launch of the HUMO-TROY integration is scheduled for 2026, following the completion of all required procedures.

After the launch, HUMO cardholders will be able to pay for goods and services across Türkiye using their cards through the TROY POS terminal network, in the same way they use them domestically.

TROY is Türkiye’s national card payment system established by the Interbank Card Center (BKM) and currently provides extensive payment infrastructure coverage throughout the country.

