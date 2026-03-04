Kazakhstan’s outbound remittances via Zolotaya Korona tumble in Jan. 2026

Photo: Zolotaya Korona

In January 2026, Zolotaya Korona maintained its position as the leading money transfer system in Kazakhstan, though it saw a significant decrease in both volume and transaction count compared to December 2025.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register