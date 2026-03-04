Russia extradites more Azerbaijani citizens sought on international accusations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Russia extradited two more internationally wanted citizens of Azerbaijan to the country, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The request of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan for the extradition of Abdul Musayev and Rustam Huseynov has been granted by the Prosecutor General's Office of Russia.

Since reasonable suspicions were established that Musayev, under the criminal case conducted by the Main Department for Combating Organized Crime of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and Huseynov, under the preliminary investigation conducted by the Pirallahi District Prosecutor's Office of Baku, committed the criminal acts specified in the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, decisions were made to bring them as accused persons, and an international search was declared.

The persons, accompanied by a special convoy of the Ministry of Justice's Penitentiary Service, were brought to Azerbaijan.

