Uzbekistan, Malaysia’s Spora Global review prospects for joint investment projects

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 5. Uzbekistan and Malaysia’s Spora Global discussed prospects for implementing investment projects, Trend reports via Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov and Fio Fahmi, Chief Executive Officer of Spora Global.

During the talks, the parties explored opportunities for cooperation in the development of tourism infrastructure, hospitality projects, real estate, and integrated territorial development, as well as the creation of modern recreational facilities.

Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their mutual interest in expanding partnership and jointly advancing promising investment initiatives.

Spora Global is a private Malaysian company specializing in the development of hospitality real estate, resort complexes, and integrated urban development projects.