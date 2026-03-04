Azerbaijan, Austria discuss expansion of economic and trade cooperation

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Azerbaijan and Austria have discussed prospects for expanding bilateral economic and trade relations, including increasing trade turnover, broadening mutual investment opportunities, and strengthening industrial cooperation, Trend reports via Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy.

According to the ministry, First Deputy Minister Elnur Aliyev met with Severin Gruber, Secretary General of Austria’s Federal Ministry for Economy, Energy and Tourism.

The sides reviewed the current state and prospects of bilateral economic ties, examining opportunities to boost trade, expand reciprocal investments, and implement joint projects. Discussions also covered cooperation with Austrian companies in the territories liberated from occupation, as well as partnership in industry, agriculture, energy, including renewable energy, and humanitarian fields.

The meeting noted that more efficient use of existing potential and promotion of direct contacts between business communities could further deepen economic relations between the two countries.